PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Receives $19.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 16,053,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,633,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 214,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

