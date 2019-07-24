Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.58 ($28.59).

EPA UG traded up €0.53 ($0.62) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €23.25 ($27.03). 2,786,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.50. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

