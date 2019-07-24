PFS Investments Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 137.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Metlife by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,344,000 after buying an additional 856,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Metlife by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,907,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,906,000 after buying an additional 332,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,580,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Metlife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after buying an additional 41,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Metlife by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,707,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. 89,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,196. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

