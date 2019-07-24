PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,071 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.