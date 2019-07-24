PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,643 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $88,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. 2,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,633. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.