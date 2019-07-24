PFS Investments Inc. Sells 2,242 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $131.55. 1,638,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,512,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $134.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

