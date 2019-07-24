PFS Investments Inc. Takes $3.89 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 733,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 76,243 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,139,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.65. 181,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.32. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $109.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

