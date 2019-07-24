PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

PHI INC/SH NV (NASDAQ:PHIIK)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.07. PHI INC/SH shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 70,105 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get PHI INC/SH alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PHI INC/SH by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PHI INC/SH by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of PHI INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHI INC/SH by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK)

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for PHI INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.