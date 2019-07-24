Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.4% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.9% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. 154,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,545. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.