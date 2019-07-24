Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Down 35.1% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $103,019.00 and $33.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.01128036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00278916 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005720 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004737 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

