Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Trading Down 0.1%

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25, 12,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 451,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20.

Get Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCI. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund in the first quarter worth $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund in the second quarter worth $207,000.

About Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.