PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33, 224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

