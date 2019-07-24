Pinnacle Bank Buys New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,229,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,172,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,896,000 after buying an additional 835,387 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,257,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,039,000 after buying an additional 534,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after buying an additional 264,128 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 420,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,933,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. 359,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,151. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

