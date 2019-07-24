Pinnacle Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

