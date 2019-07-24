Pinnacle Bank Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

MGK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.58. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 1-year low of $1,825.50 and a 1-year high of $2,204.40.

