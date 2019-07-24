Pinnacle Bank Has $285,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.33. 516,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $176.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

