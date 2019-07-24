Pinnacle Bank Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 169,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 452.9% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 444,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,861,000 after acquiring an additional 364,333 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.2% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of WY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,431. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

