Pinnacle Bank Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.10. The company had a trading volume of 114,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,049. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.