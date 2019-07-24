Pinnacle Bank Sells 322 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised QUALCOMM from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,840,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,355,594. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $603,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

