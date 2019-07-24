Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up 1.3% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 51,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,135,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,171,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 456,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $28,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,631.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,535 shares of company stock worth $378,510 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. 36,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,714. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

