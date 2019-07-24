Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.26.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $4,599,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

