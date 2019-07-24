Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.64 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

LPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Shares of LPI opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $712.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,602,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $11,611,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $4,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,125,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,494 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $2,726,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

