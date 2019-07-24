Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Shares Up 1.9%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.15, 164,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 276,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03.

About Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

Recommended Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.