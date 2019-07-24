PM CAPITAL Ltd Acquires 9,681 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 4.7% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.23% of Wynn Resorts worth $30,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,943 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,108 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,369. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.25. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $167.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

