PM CAPITAL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)

PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Turquoise Hill Resources makes up approximately 0.4% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRQ. CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

Shares of TRQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 65,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,135. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.94 million. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.