Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.81-6.87, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion.Polaris Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.10-6.30 EPS.

Shares of PII stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.50. 763,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,013. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.79.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

