Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issues Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.22 million. Popular had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

BPOP traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. 16,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,425. Popular has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Popular’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth $72,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Popular by 85.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Popular by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BPOP shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Popular to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

