Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Populous has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00007025 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, DragonEX, Bithumb and Livecoin. Populous has a total market capitalization of $36.13 million and $1.63 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00298663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.01719686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025010 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00119559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bithumb, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Binance, Mercatox, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

