Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.29.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. 14,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Post has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Post had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Post’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Post will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,104,000 after buying an additional 63,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 9.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,175,000 after buying an additional 309,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Post by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,439,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Post by 1.9% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 997,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Post by 737.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 782,206 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.