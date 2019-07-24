Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for 2.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 189,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 73.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.59. 13,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.36. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

