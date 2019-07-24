Privatix Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Million (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Privatix has a market cap of $1.29 million and $2,392.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00012264 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. Over the last week, Privatix has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00297434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01693060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024588 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00119486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,386 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

