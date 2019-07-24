Probiotec (ASX:PBP) Shares Down 1.5%

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.57 ($1.11) and last traded at A$1.60 ($1.13), approximately 73,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.63 ($1.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $99.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.60.

About Probiotec (ASX:PBP)

Probiotec Limited develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Contract Manufacture, and Obesity and Weight Management. It primarily engages in the contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical, food, and animal nutrition products for pharmaceutical and food companies; manufacture and sale of a range of obesity and weight management products in various channels, including FMCG, pharmacy, health food stores, and online; and provision of Celebrity Slim and Impromy weight loss programs.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Probiotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probiotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.