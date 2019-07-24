ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.54

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and traded as high as $29.00. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 16,485 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 265,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,000. ProShares Ultra Silver makes up about 1.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 3.66% of ProShares Ultra Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

