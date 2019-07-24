Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.95.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

NYSE:PB traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 939,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,735. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 38.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

