PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.43-$1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1249-$1264 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.PTC also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.43-1.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of PTC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.60. 1,409,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.06. PTC has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.29 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,395,738. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

