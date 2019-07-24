Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 278,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,154. The stock has a market cap of $320.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

