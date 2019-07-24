Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 353.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

