Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for BB&T Co. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:BBT)

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) – Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of BB&T in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for BB&T’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.52. BB&T has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BB&T by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

