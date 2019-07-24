Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $8.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.18. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $31.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.18 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.76.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $242.16. The stock had a trading volume of 439,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.98. Biogen has a 1-year low of $216.12 and a 1-year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 118,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $229.94 per share, with a total value of $27,211,559.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,415.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 239,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,126,000 after purchasing an additional 79,307 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.