Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Decreased by Analyst

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tripadvisor in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the travel company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 29,654 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Tripadvisor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tripadvisor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $665,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

