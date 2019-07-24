Quantis Network 1-Day Volume Tops $45,655.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $18,508.00 and approximately $45,655.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00290845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.01683740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

