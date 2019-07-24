Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) is Grassi Investment Management’s Largest Position

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274,000 shares during the period. Quotient Technology makes up 8.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grassi Investment Management owned about 5.69% of Quotient Technology worth $57,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,558,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,361,000 after buying an additional 180,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 143,238 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 73,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Quotient Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $98.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $32,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,936 shares of company stock worth $295,578 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

