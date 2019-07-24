Randolph Co Inc Has $13.07 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $208.57. The stock had a trading volume of 738,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,538. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $212.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $1,137,055.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,889,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

