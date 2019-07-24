Randolph Co Inc Makes New $9.99 Million Investment in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,987,000. Anthem comprises about 1.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 15.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 6.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 5.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 6.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,155. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM traded down $12.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.88. 140,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,163. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.45. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.67.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

