RDA Financial Network Acquires New Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in American International Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 61,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 410,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

In other American International Group news, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 1,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

