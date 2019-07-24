RDA Financial Network Buys 1,123 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in AT&T were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,387,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,124 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in AT&T by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,684,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,161,000 after acquiring an additional 826,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,189,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. 734,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,843,388. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $234.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

