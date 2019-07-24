RDA Financial Network Has $6.64 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.0% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,990 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,051 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,378,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,845,000 after purchasing an additional 975,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 897.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,008,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 906,990 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

PG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,027. The company has a market capitalization of $289.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $116.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $421,283.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $2,136,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,596.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

