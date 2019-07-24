RDA Financial Network Lowers Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 127,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,279. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94.

