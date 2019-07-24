RDA Financial Network Sells 210 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,187 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,373,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RACE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $168.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,134. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $170.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 53.74%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

