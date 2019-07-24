Reach (LON:RCH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Reach (LON:RCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of RCH stock opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.11) on Monday. Reach has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.90 ($1.17). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $253.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

